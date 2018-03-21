Sen. McCaskill files for re-election - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

In Missouri, there's growing state and national attention focused on U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill's re-election bid. McCaskill officially filed paperwork last week as expected.
In Missouri, there's growing state and national attention focused on U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill's re-election bid.

McCaskill officially filed paperwork last week as expected.

There are currently six other Democrats who've filed to run against her.

On the Republican side, ten people have filed, most notably current state Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The last day to file is Tuesday, March 27.

Missouri's primary election will be held August 7.

