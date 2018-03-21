Hot dog chili sauce recalled, may contain chicken and dumplings

Vietti Foods of Tennessee is recalling approximately 200 cases of 15 oz cans of Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce, according to the Food and Drug Administration. (Source: FDA)

The mislabeled cans may contain Chicken with Dumplings that have egg and wheat not listed on the label.

The ingredients could be a risk or could cause a life-threatening reaction if consumed by people that are allergic.



The recalled "Southgate Hot Dog Sauce" was distributed to seen customers in 13 states including Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia through retail stores.

The product comes in a 15-ounce-can marked with code P642 M1217 70026 on the bottom.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-615-244-7864 or return the product to your retailer.

