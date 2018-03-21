GOP candidate tweet alludes to shooting a congressman

A former Secret Service agent who says he is a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Kentucky has apologized for a tweet about U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth that alluded to him shooting the congressman.(Source: Pixabay)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former Secret Service agent who says he is a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Kentucky has apologized for a tweet about U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth that alluded to him shooting the congressman.

Yarmuth posted a photo on Twitter of him wearing the letter "F'' as a lapel pin to boast about the failing grade the NRA has given him. Carl Nett then retweeted that post, with the comment: "Move it over just a bit. I was trained center mass."

State Republican officials condemned the tweet, and Nett has since deleted it. Nett apologized to Yarmuth and his family and asked for their forgiveness.

A Yarmuth spokesman said the office has alerted the Capitol Police about the tweet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.