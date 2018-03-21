Family upset with ex-Missouri trooper's community service

The family of an Iowa man who drowned to death while handcuffed is frustrated with the type of community service a former Missouri state trooper served after being convicted in the case.(Source: Raycom Media)

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) - The family of an Iowa man who drowned to death while handcuffed is frustrated with the type of community service a former Missouri state trooper served after being convicted in the case.

Anthony Piercy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, who fell into the Lake of the Ozarks while in Piercy's custody. Piercy was sentenced in September to 50 hours of community service and 10 days in jail.

The Kansas City Star reports that the judge didn't specify where community service had to be completed, so Piercy was given credit for working a play at the Royal Theatre in Versailles, Missouri. He has dabbled in community theater before.

Ellingson's parents and a prosecutor say assisting a play isn't an appropriate service, especially when it's already a hobby.

