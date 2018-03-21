Active shooter training coming to Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Active shooter training coming to Jackson, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The Jackson Police Department is hosting an active shooter training event on July 10-11.  (Source: KFVS) The Jackson Police Department is hosting an active shooter training event on July 10-11.  (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson Police Department is hosting an active shooter training event on July 10-11.

According to police, the department will have an Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate (ALICE) Training Instructor Certification course.

The two-day course will teach proactive survival strategies in connection with violent intruders or shootings.

The cost is $595. Registration can be completed online: www.AliceTraining.com.

For more information contact Captain Scott Eakers at the Jackson Police Department. 

