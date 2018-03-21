Active shooter training coming to Jackson, MO

The Jackson Police Department is hosting an active shooter training event on July 10-11. (Source: KFVS)

According to police, the department will have an Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate (ALICE) Training Instructor Certification course.

The two-day course will teach proactive survival strategies in connection with violent intruders or shootings.

The cost is $595. Registration can be completed online: www.AliceTraining.com.

For more information contact Captain Scott Eakers at the Jackson Police Department.

