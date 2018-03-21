Deputies: Man picked up wallet, did not return it in Hopkins Co., KY

Police said he left without returning a wallet to its owner (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Department)

A man is wanted by deputies in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Pictures were taken of a man at the Earlington Ideal Market according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said the man picked up a wallet that had been dropped by a previous customer. He then left the store and has not returned it to the owner.

Officials ask that if you can help us identify this subject please contact Deputy Charlie Young at 270-821-5661

