SIU considers new satellite office outside Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A Southern Illinois University official says the school is considering having a satellite office for its law school in downtown Springfield or Edwardsville.

John Charles is SIU's director of government and public affairs. He tells The State Journal-Register that the university's board of trustees has encouraged SIU's president to conduct a market study to help determine which city is a better fit for the law school.

Charles says the law school building would remain on the Carbondale campus. He says the satellite office would help the school expand and further its regional presence.

Charles says students would benefit from a satellite office in Springfield because they'd have access to state government activities at the Capitol.

The SIU School of Law currently has more than 300 students.

