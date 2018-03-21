Deer in the roadway lead to crash in McCracken Co., KY

Handegan was operating a white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze traveling south on Oaks Road when several deer crossed in front of Handegan striking her vehicle. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A single-vehicle crash on Oaks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky injured one person on Wednesday, March 21.

According to officials with the sheriff's department, it happened at 6:56 a.m. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigated and identified the driver as Michele Handegan , 45, of Paducah, Ky.

Deputies said she lost control of her vehicle causing her to exit the roadway and strike a tree. Handegan was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Mercy Regional, Hendron Fire and Jason’s Collision.

