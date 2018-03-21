Spring tennis sunday clinics in Paducah, KY

Sundays are for Tennis in Paducah,KY! The Paducah Tennis Association and Paducah Parks & Recreation are providing tennis lessons from April 15 - May 20. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Sundays are for Tennis in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Paducah Tennis Association and Paducah Parks & Recreation are providing tennis lessons from April 15 - May 20.

The program they call "Play Tennis Fast, Spring Tennis Sundays" will be available for children ages 4 to 18 who are looking to improve their game this Spring.

These clinics are constructed for all athletes to learn the game. In order to teach them effectively, players will be placed into 3 different brackets of beginner, intermediate and advanced levels due to their various ages and skills. This will make sure everyone gets the most out of their tennis education.

Children at least four years of age in kindergarten through 2nd grade will partake in the beginner level. The beginner clinic will meet Sundays from 2 until 3 p.m. and cost $65 per participant.

The intermediate level is for 3rd through 12th graders who are new to the sport. This clinic will cost players $85 and give them new skills to hone in on from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The advanced level will get players active in United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments conditioned and ready for their summer matches. This clinic goes from 3:30 to 5:30 and costs athletes $115 to play.

Registration for the clinics are available at the Paducah Parks & Recreation Offices at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., online at www.paducahky.gov/registration, or at the Paducah Tilghman Chad Gamble Tennis Courts on the first day of practice, April 15.

In honor of Mother's Day, there will be no clinic Sunday, May 13.

For any questions about the upcoming clinics, please contact Paducah Parks & Recreation at 270-444-8508. Further information can also be found under the Parks & Recreation Department section of the website www.paducahky.gov.