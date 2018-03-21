Explosive demolition of old Lake Barkley Bridge, new bridge back open

The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says after a chilly start, highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s across most of the area, with some of our western counties hitting the 70s.
A man is wanted in Carbondale, Illinois after police received a report of a home invasion on April 11 at 3:41 a.m.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".
Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of her family's Staples Singers gospel group, has died at age 80.
