Explosive demolition of old Lake Barkley Bridge April 11, new bridge to close for 2 hours

The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge is expected to be closed to traffic for two hours.

River traffic will also be halted for up to 24 hours the day of the blast. During the closure, drivers should self-detour via Interstate 24. This detour will add about 40-miles to a trip between Cadiz and Murray.

This closure of the new bridge is expected to start sometime between 6:30-9 a.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said explosives will be used to bring down the spans.

A demolition crew removed the concrete deck from the 86-year-old structure earlier in March.

Once the main steel truss structures are dropped into Kentucky Lake, cranes will move to the site to remove the fallen steel according to officials. The Coast Guard requires the contractor to clear the main channel within 24 hours to minimize disruptions to commercial river traffic.

KYTC officials said the new U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge is located at U.S. 68 milepoint 8.596 in Trigg County. This is 9 miles west of Cadiz and serves as the eastern entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The bridge is at Cumberland River navigational milepoint 63.1.

The new bridge was opened on February 12 to two-way traffic. This will become the eastbound lanes, construction of a multi-use path, completion of permanent roadway connections, painting of the main arch, and other finish work will continue along the new bridge for the next year according to the KYTC.

The new Lake Barkley Bridge is expected to be ready for four-lane traffic late this year.

Viewing Access Areas Open to the Public

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, in the Land Between The Lakes (west) side of the bridge, there is room for around about 2,000 people along the multi-use trail that runs along the south side of US 68/KY 80 near the Energy Lake Road crossover. Parking is limited. There is a small parking lot just north of US 68/KY 80 at this intersection. Please be aware that a peninsula just off the south side of the bridge causeway near the Energy Lake Road crossover is occupied by an abundance of snakes.

On the Canton (east) side of Lake Barkley there will be a public observation point near the Lakeview Convenience Store near the Arrowhead Way intersection. Parking opportunities are limited. Please avoid blocking streets or driveway entrances.

Please take note that residents of Arrowhead Trail which parallels the clear zone along the Canton side of the lake just south of the bridge have asked that their street be closed so they can maintain access during the event.

Be mindful that the Canton side of the lake is privately owned and you will need the permission of property owners before setting up an observation point for the Wednesday morning blast.

Here are some additional points to remember from KYTC:

Blast planned between 6:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., CDT

1500 ft. Clear Zone Enforced around the Blast Site (See Attached Map)

Highway Traffic on New Bridge blocked up to 2 hours, starting about 15 min. prior to the blast

Pleasure Boat Traffic Blocked for 2 hours or more, starting about 20 min. prior to the blast

Commercial Boat Traffic Blocked for up to 24 hours, starting about an hour prior to the blast

Blast is Weather Dependent

East viewing area for media & public at the Canton end of the bridge Near Lakeview One Stop

West viewing area for media & public at the LBL end of the Bridge along Multi-Use Trail

