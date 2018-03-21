Explosive demolition of old Lake Barkley Bridge April 11, new bridge to close for 2 hours

Governor Eric Greitens made it official by signing a proclamation at the end of last month.
Governor Eric Greitens made it official by signing a proclamation at the end of last month.
Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2.
Shelley Grafman will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame on June 2.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed a retired Southern Illinois University (SIU) Vice Chancellor to SIU’s Board of Trustees.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed a retired Southern Illinois University (SIU) Vice Chancellor to SIU’s Board of Trustees.
City officials in Perryville have been working to make Perryville, Missouri a destination place.
City officials in Perryville have been working to make Perryville, Missouri a destination place.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The website was shut down by the FBI on Friday, and agents raided the home of the website's founder.
The website was shut down by the FBI on Friday, and agents raided the home of the website's founder.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Darius Rucker is getting the gang back together. Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite for a one-night-only performance with Jason Aldean in Atlanta this summer, according to a news release from Rucker’s website.
Darius Rucker is getting the gang back together. Hootie and the Blowfish will reunite for a one-night-only performance with Jason Aldean in Atlanta this summer, according to a news release from Rucker’s website.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.