Parts of TN shaken by 2.4 magnitude quake

The quake was about 1 mile from Ridgley, TN (Source: USGS)

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake hit parts of Tennessee early Wednesday morning.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported that the quake hit around 1:59 a.m.

The shaking was near Ridgley and Tiptonville, Tennessee.

