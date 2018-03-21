Parts of TN shaken by 2.4 magnitude quake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Parts of TN shaken by 2.4 magnitude quake

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The quake was about 1 mile from Ridgley, TN (Source: USGS) The quake was about 1 mile from Ridgley, TN (Source: USGS)
RIDGELY, TN (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake hit parts of Tennessee early Wednesday morning. 

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported that the quake hit around 1:59 a.m.

The shaking was near Ridgley and Tiptonville, Tennessee.

