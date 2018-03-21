National Kick Butts Day today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Kick Butts Day today

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
National Kick Butts Day is observed on March 21 (Source: Pixabay) National Kick Butts Day is observed on March 21 (Source: Pixabay)
March 21 is a day to take up the fight against Big Tobacco. It is National Kick Butts Day according to the National Day Calendar. 

In schools across the country, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse participates through creative activities aimed at continuing conversations about healthy lifestyles.

To observe this day you can use the hashtag #NationalKickButtsDay to post on social media.

The first Kick Butts Day was held in 1996.

