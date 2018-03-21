National Kick Butts Day today

March 21 is a day to take up the fight against Big Tobacco. It is National Kick Butts Day according to the National Day Calendar.

In schools across the country, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse participates through creative activities aimed at continuing conversations about healthy lifestyles.

To observe this day you can use the hashtag #NationalKickButtsDay to post on social media.

The first Kick Butts Day was held in 1996.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.