McCracken Co. KY deputies arrest woman on drug charges

Brandi Powell was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman has been arrested according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department after a traffic stop on Tuesday, March 20.

Brandi Powell was charged with

Driving DUI suspended license – first offense (aggravated circumstance)

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – second offense

Failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense

Possession of open alcohol container in a motor vehicle

Possession of controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia

At 10:15 p.m., deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Kia passenger car for traffic violations.

During the course of the investigation, the driver was identified as Brandi Powell, 37, of Paducah, Kentucky.

Powell was operating her vehicle under the influence of intoxicants according to deputies. Further investigation led to a search of the vehicle that revealed a straw and a glass pipe containing a quantity of methamphetamine.

Powell was placed under arrest and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.