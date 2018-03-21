This week in country music: 2003 Dixie Chicks

Let's drop a couple of quarters in the old country music juke box of memories.

This morning we focus on the music from this week in 2003.

Billboard Magazines Hot Country Songs chart had Alan Jackson at number five with That'd Be Alright. Remember the video to this one? At nine minutes, it's one of the longest country music videos ever made.

Kenny Chesney was at number four with Big Star. It's about a woman who puts in her dues as she follows her dream to make it in the recording industry. One of her gigs was singing karaoke at Banana Joe's Bar.

At number three, Joe Nichols who was stuck in Brokenheartsville. The song is about a man who had his woman stolen from him and is drinking at a bar "down in Brokenheartsville." It was Nichols first number one single and included the line: I think the devil drives a Coupe de Ville. I watched 'em drive away over the hill, and I've got time to kill, down in Brokenheartsville.

Gary Allan was at number two with Man to Man. It was Allan's first chart topper and tells the story of a man confronting his significant other's ex-boyfriend. The song also crossed over to the pop chart peaking at number 25 on Billboard's Hot 100.

And topping the chart for this week in '03 was the Dixie Chicks with Travelin' Soldier. This was the song which sparked a lot of controversy for the Chicks. It was at number one when, lead singer Natalie Maines told a London audience the band was ashamed that then President George W. Bush was from Texas. After her comments were published, lots of stations dropped the song from their playlist causing it to fall from the top spot. They have not had a song reach the top 20 on the country chart since.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.