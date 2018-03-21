First Alert: quiet, cold evening

Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)

Brian Alworth says gusty north winds will decrease this evening allowing for a cold, quiet night. By daybreak, most of the area will be at or below freezing with a good chance of some frost as well.

Slight rain chances sneak back into the forecast for a few areas Thursday evening, but most of us should remain dry.

Saturday looking like the wetter day of the weekend, with much of the area staying dry Sunday.

