What you need to know March 21

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay) Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21.

First Alert Forecast

We have a dry but chilly day ahead. Still a bit breezy today with wind gusts over 20mph. Temps will be in the upper 40s lower 50s. Today will be the coldest day for the next week. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temps tomorrow will moderate a little bit as we make it into the upper 50s. It should shape up to be a pretty nice day with some slight rain chances sneaking in by the end of the day.

The best rain chances still look to be Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Making headlines

  1. Reports say a possible suspect in the Austin, Texas bombings may be dead.
  2. Here is a voting guide of the candidates and who won each seat after the Illinois primaries. 
  3. Activism toward reducing gun violence is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
  4. Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

Trending web stories

A bedridden woman was found decomposing, crawling with maggots and cockroaches.

An Akron, Ohio couple faces felony after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their porch.

A Marine's baby brother steps in for his girlfriend's prom photos.

The Museum of Failure showcases the most infamous product flops.

