What you need to know March 21

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21.

First Alert Forecast

We have a dry but chilly day ahead. Still a bit breezy today with wind gusts over 20mph. Temps will be in the upper 40s lower 50s. Today will be the coldest day for the next week.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temps tomorrow will moderate a little bit as we make it into the upper 50s. It should shape up to be a pretty nice day with some slight rain chances sneaking in by the end of the day.

The best rain chances still look to be Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A bedridden woman was found decomposing, crawling with maggots and cockroaches.

An Akron, Ohio couple faces felony after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their porch.

A Marine's baby brother steps in for his girlfriend's prom photos.

The Museum of Failure showcases the most infamous product flops.

