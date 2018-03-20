NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith spoke to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday.

Smith, who is an NFL Hall of Famer talked to the students about such topics as honesty, character and hard work.

Smith spoke in Perryville from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

