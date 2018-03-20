IL Representative gears up for election

Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November. (Source: KFVS)

She said she has seen a lot of negative campaigns in the past, but does not want to repeat that for her campaign. The representative wants to focus on the positives she can bring to the Illinois House of Representatives.

"I want to talk about the policies," she said. "There is some philosophical differences the Democrats and Republicans, and a lot of us are in the middle and have common grounds as well. I'm a democratic conservative. I'm going to take the high road and have a positive campaign, I like to unite people."

