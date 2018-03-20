2 charged after man shot by Missouri trooper after chase

The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.
The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December.
