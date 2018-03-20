Martin, TN Asst. Police Chief graduates from FBI academy in VA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Martin, TN Asst. Police Chief graduates from FBI academy in VA

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua from the 271st Session of the FBI National Academy (Source: Martin TN PD, Facebook) Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua from the 271st Session of the FBI National Academy (Source: Martin TN PD, Facebook)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Martin, Tenn. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia.

According to the police department, Asst. Chief Fuqua attended from January through March and is one of four officers in the department with such honors.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly