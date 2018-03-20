WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

After more than two years of retirement, Daniel Bryan was cleared to return to the ring. (Source: AP Images)

After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

He was cleared by neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cardenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

According to WWE, Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of them.

He was cleared by each doctor, as well as WWE's Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

.@WWE's primary concern is the health and wellness of our performers. I'm sure it was a long two years for @WWEDanielBryan, but glad he could make a healthy return to doing what he loves: performing for the #WWE Universe in the ring. #YesYesYes — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2018

In February 2016, Bryan retired from competition and later that year, he became the SmackDown LIVE General Manager.

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

