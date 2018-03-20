WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
After more than two years of retirement, Daniel Bryan was cleared to return to the ring. (Source: AP Images) After more than two years of retirement, Daniel Bryan was cleared to return to the ring. (Source: AP Images)
(KFVS) -

After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

He was cleared by neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cardenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher.

According to WWE, Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of them.

He was cleared by each doctor, as well as WWE's Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

In February 2016, Bryan retired from competition and later that year, he became the SmackDown LIVE General Manager.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly