Western Kentucky University cuts fewer staff than expected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University's president says the staffing cuts to make up $15 million budget shortfall will be slightly less severe than initially anticipated.

News outlets cite a campus-wide email Timothy Caboni sent Monday announcing 62 filled full-time positions are being eliminated, instead of 100, while 57 vacant positions will go unfilled, instead of 40. While the total number of cuts is less than what was forecast in February, Caboni says further cuts will come after lawmakers pass a state budget.

According to a list of the eliminated positions furnished by the university, 19 vacant positions are instructional, including 17 professorships, but no professorships are among the filled positions being cut.

Caboni says all affected employees have been notified. He says the cuts reflect that WKU has become a smaller institution.

