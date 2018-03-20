Illinois primary could set up most expensive governor's race

Ill. voters are choosing nominees in the expensive race (Source: Raycom Media)

By SARA BURNETT and JOHN O'CONNOR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois voters are choosing nominees in what's shaping up to be the most expensive election for governor in U.S. history.

Two inordinately wealthy front-runners - Republican millionaire Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker - are trying to survive tough primaries. A self-described "middle class candidate," a member of a famous political family and an insurgent state legislator also are on the primary ballot.

Pritzker has already poured nearly $70 million of his own money into the race. Chasing him are businessman Chris Kennedy - son of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy - and state Sen. Daniel Biss, who touts his middle-class status.

Rauner has spent more than $50 million from his own funds. He has his own GOP challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives.

