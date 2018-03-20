2 from Paducah arrested after multi-agency pursuit ends in Johnson County, IL

According to the Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff's Office a pursuit ended in the county after a multi-state chase. (Source: KFVS)

According to the Johnson County, Illinois and McCracken Co., Kentucky Sheriff's Offices a pursuit ended after a multi-state chase.

The sheriff's office said the sheriff was able to stop the vehicle. Two men from Paducah, Kentucky were arrested.

According to the McCracken Co., Kentucky Sheriff's Department, Marcellus Phagan, 29, is facing charges of rape and sodomy, fleeing or evading police, tampering, and possession of a handgun. Desmond Hale, 26, is facing tampering and possession of handgun charges as well as a probation violation warrant.

Investigators learned Phagan was staying at a Paducah hotel on Cairo Rd. He was wanted on rape and sodomy charges.

Detectives tried to block the Jeep Compass the two were driving around 11:15 a.m. but Phagan drove over the curb onto the roadway. The chase continued onto Interstate 24 when investigators said the gun was thrown and hit another vehicle. Other items, contraband, were thrown from the vehicle as well, according to the sheriff's office.

The chase ended when the Jeep got off I-24 exit 14 and ran out of gas near US 45 and Taylorville Rd. A female in the vehicle was released without charges.

Other charges are expected out of Illinois. Detectives are obtaining arrest warrants form Phagan and Hale due to the gun being thrown from the vehicle.

The sheriff's office did say state police in Illinois and Kentucky as well as, Metropolis police, Vienna police, and the Massac Sheriff's Department was involved in the pursuit.

