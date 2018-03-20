Fulton City, KY H.S. to implement bag safety checks

Fulton City, Kentucky High School will implement random bag checks beginning Monday, March 26.

The changes were discussed with students, teachers, and staff members. A district safety team was also created.

The Fulton Independent School Board approved the new policy. The Board also approved new emergency response guidelines.

“In light of recent events in schools and trends in the United States, we wanted to enhance our safety programs and procedures,” explained Kent Green, DPP, Buildings & Grounds and School Safety administrator. “We value the safety of our students as top priority at Fulton Independent."

Green said bags and small purses would be subject to search by school staff at the beginning of the day.

“As we embrace our safety programs and procedures, we want to keep students, staff and parents informed and always put our students – and your children – first,” Green added. “We felt it was time to implement additional safety checks at points of access in our district."

