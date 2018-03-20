KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. (Source: Raycom Media)

KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is back open after a truck crash at the 16.5-mile marker.

This is along KY 91 North near the intersection with Skinframe Creek Road between Princeton and Freedonia.

The truck was carrying 217 hogs. KYTC personnel was assisting with message boards to provide a detour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved