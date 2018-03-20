LeGrand appointed Student Regent at Southeast

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri native has been named student representative to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Luke LeGrand was appointed by Gov. Eric Greitens and his two-year term will begin after being confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

We are extremely pleased to have Luke joining the Board of Regents as the student representative,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “He brings valuable student leadership to the Board, having served in a number of key roles in Student Government, Interfraternity Council and as a member of his fraternity. He is an outstanding young man, and we look forward to him bringing the student voice to the Board. He will represent the Southeast student body extremely well.”

LeGrand is a business major at Southeast and a graduate of Saxony Lutheran and is an Eagle Scout.

