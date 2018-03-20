Man pinned between vehicles after crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man pinned between vehicles after crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
A Paducah man was taken to an area hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 20. (Source: Raycom Media) A Paducah man was taken to an area hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man was taken to an area hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 20.

It happened in the 2800 block of Friendship Road around 7 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Glenn Loe, 67, ran out of gas while driving westbound on North Friendship Road. He was putting gas into his vehicle with a gas can when a car driven by a 17-year-old hit him and pinned him between the vehicles. 

Loe was able to free himself and received non-incapacitating injuries. Deputies said poor lighting and slick roads contributed in the crash.

Mercy Ambulance and Concord Fire Department assisted at the scene. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Cape Girardeau named the most boring city in the state

    Cape Girardeau named the most boring city in the state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:43:29 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

    Where would people say is the least exciting city in the show me state? Well, according to business insider, it's the Cape Girardeau Area. The financial website offered a list of the most exciting and most boring cities in each state and Cape came out on the bottom. People in Cape tend to disagree. "I think it's a little unfair," said Sarah Ressel. "I mean when you compare us to a city that's already really really well established, like St. Louis, of course, we'r...

    Where would people say is the least exciting city in the show me state? Well, according to business insider, it's the Cape Girardeau Area. The financial website offered a list of the most exciting and most boring cities in each state and Cape came out on the bottom. People in Cape tend to disagree. "I think it's a little unfair," said Sarah Ressel. "I mean when you compare us to a city that's already really really well established, like St. Louis, of course, we'r...

  • Traffic backed up on I-57 NB in Franklin Co., IL after 2 semi crash

    Traffic backed up on I-57 NB in Franklin Co., IL after 2 semi crash

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:39:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

    A crash backed up the I-57 northbound lane at mile marker 75 in Franklin County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. No injuries were reported.

  • NWS: 6 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 6 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:29 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:29:57 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Five tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

    Five tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Grandmother reveals 50-year-old secret about MLK's assassination

    Grandmother reveals 50-year-old secret about MLK's assassination

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:13:13 GMT
    Rhonda James (Source: WMC Action News 5)Rhonda James (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.

    Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.

  • Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:56:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:29:16 GMT
    New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)
    New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    •   
Powered by Frankly