Man pinned between vehicles after crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah man was taken to an area hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 20.

It happened in the 2800 block of Friendship Road around 7 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Glenn Loe, 67, ran out of gas while driving westbound on North Friendship Road. He was putting gas into his vehicle with a gas can when a car driven by a 17-year-old hit him and pinned him between the vehicles.

Loe was able to free himself and received non-incapacitating injuries. Deputies said poor lighting and slick roads contributed in the crash.

Mercy Ambulance and Concord Fire Department assisted at the scene.

