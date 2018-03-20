Former Mississippi Co. sheriff's civil case delayed

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has two cases in court (Source: Cape Girardeau County Jail)

The former Mississippi County sheriff faces a new set of criminal charges, this time in federal court. And, court papers filed on April 24 is delaying another case he is involved. in.

A grand jury seated in Cape Girardeau indicted 34-year-old Cory Hutcheson on 11 counts of unlawful use of a means of identification, described in a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office as identity theft.

After being processed by federal authorities at the Limbaugh Federal Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, March 20, Hutcheson appeared before Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni and entered a plea of not guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, this indictment charges Hutcheson with illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others, in this case, mobile telephone numbers, without lawful authority and in connection with the commission of the state felony crime of forgery.

Hutcheson still faces two criminal cases in state court, one on charges of first-degree robbery and making a false declaration.

The second case accuses the former sheriff of forgery and tampering with computer data for allegedly forging affidavits in order to ping the cell phones of five law enforcement officers, then Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, and Judge David Dolan back in 2014.

A notice of continuance was filed in court on April 24 concerning a civil case against Hutcheson. That case is being delayed.

During Hutcheson's a court appearance in March, Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Sorrell said these new federal charges are related to some of the state charges he already faces.

The nature of the charges would indicate this federal case is related to the state allegations of forgery and phone pinging from 2014.

If convicted, Hutcheson faces a maximum punishment of five years imprisonment on each count and a maximum fine of up to $250,000.

Hutcheson is released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

