Missouri pediatric cancer patient dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 10-year-old cancer patient who was featured in commercials for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and honored at several sporting events has died.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a service in Columbia was streamed live online Monday to celebrate Elizabeth Joy "Lizzy" Wampler.

Grandfather Dee Wampler posted Thursday on Facebook that Lizzy's "courage and faith was made known to thousands."

Lizzy's story was chronicled through many news outlets and social media throughout the years. Her parents shared her journey on a Facebook page, "Elizabeth Joy's Walk of Faith: Together standing for Victory."

An obit says Lizzy has decided to continue helping others by donating parts of her body to St. Jude's for further research and to help find a cure for osteosarcoma, the bone cancer she battled.

