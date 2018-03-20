5 plead guilty in dog fighting ring that operated across US

Illinois medical marijuana companies may have to deal in cash after the main bank serving operators has decided to pull out of the industry.
A First Alert Action Day is in effect today across the Heartland for the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.
Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said a 27-year-old female was driving on the ramp onto I-55 near Sikeston.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries in the Grand Rivers area.
A tutor and Key Club sponsor at Murphysboro High School has been suspended from his duties.
