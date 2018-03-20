KY drivers be reminded of proactive patrols

They can call to confidentially report any criminal activities or impaired motorists. (Source: KFVS)

The Kentucky State Police strives to ensure the safety of the motoring public daily.

They like to offer drivers periodic reminders about proactive measures that include saturating known problematic areas in the district and various roadside safety checkpoints through general patrol tactics.

Traffic safety checkpoints are utilized by KSP to provide a deterrent to motorist who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes and to promote safety on the public roadways.

To get a list of Post 16 road check locations go to this website.

Citizens can help with highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.

They can call to confidentially report any criminal activities or impaired motorists.

The public can also download the KSP mobile phone app for free.

The app provides quick, direct access to the Kentucky State Police including road and traffic information, weather as well as voice, text and photo tip capabilities to report criminal behavior.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.