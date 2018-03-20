World War II themed exhibit comes to Southeast Missouri State University's Kent Library

The public is invited to the opening reception scheduled for 4 p.m. March 20 on the main floor of Kent Library. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of History will feature the work of senior historic preservation student Mackenzie Machuga’s exhibition titled “Becoming a GI: From Civilian to Citizen Soldier in WWII”.

The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 31.

Admission is free.

The exhibition is the result of Machuga’s senior research and graduate with distinction project.

In her work, Machuga, a Belleville, IL native, details the basic training transformation of American soldiers during World War II.

For more information, contact Machuga at mrmachuga1s@semo.edu or Dr. Steven Hoffman, Southeast professor of history, at shoffman@semo.edu.

