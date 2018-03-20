Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

Deputies said they were called to the intersection of US68 and US62 for a single vehicle injury collision.

They learned the driver was Richard Haneline,68, of Paducah. Officials said Haneline was driving his 2016 Hyundai passenger car Northbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the intersection of US62.

Officials said the vehicle continued crossing US 62, struck a road sign, crossed Calvert Drive, then entered a ditch before rolling over several times, and coming to a final rest on its roof.

Haneline was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies where assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and Reidland Fire Department.

