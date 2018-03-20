KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

Officials said snow is not likely to stick to pavement surfaces immediately. Heavy snow squalls or sleet may create slushy, hazardous driving conditions according to officials.



KYTC workers said some areas could see the wintry mix as early as 7 a.m., Tuesday morning. Most of the winter precipitation is expected to move across the region starting around 9:00 a.m.

They said accumulations are expected to range from a dusting to possibly 1 to 2 inches in the Pennyrile Region with higher accumulations moving eastward across the state.



Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be prepared to respond as necessary. They said early-on, bridges and overpasses will be a main concern.



