Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee will meet twice on Tuesday to debate two-year spending plans for the state's executive, legislative and judicial branches.

The state House of Representatives approved its version of the spending plan earlier this month. They included a 50-cent tax increase on cigarettes and a new tax on prescription opioids. But last week, Republican Senate leaders said their budget proposal would not include those taxes.

Senate President Robert Stivers declined to tell reporters Monday what was in the budget proposal. House and Senate leaders have until next week to reach a deal in order to preserve their right to override any potential vetoes from the governor.

