First Alert: Wintry first day of Spring

The first day of Spring is a little cold today (Source: KFVS)

Despite the first day of Spring, winter weather is lingering in parts of the Heartland.

Rain and snow mix has been across our northern counties throughout the day.

This evening and tonight, we can see a light dusting of wet snow on grassy surfaces, but it is unlikely to impact travel.

Temperatures will be cold this evening, mainly in the upper 30s with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.

Wednesday will be a little better, but temperatures will still be below average for this time of year. High for Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 50s.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved