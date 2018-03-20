What you need to know March 20

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20.

First Alert Forecast

There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says travel impacts will be minimal, but there could be pockets of heavy snow and slushy accumulations in our far eastern counties.

Temperatures will stay above freezing the entire morning. The rest of the day will be cold and windy with high temperatures only in the 40s and a stiff northwest breeze blowing between 20-30 mph.

The next few days will be dry. It will be cool, tomorrow, but temperatures will get near 60 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

An unsettled pattern starts Thursday night. The models show a discrepancy on the details between Friday and Tuesday. Rain chances look the highest on Saturday. Temperatures will probably be mild, however.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A 15-year-old Minnesota student allegedly planned an attack on his school after being bullied but confessed to his parents before he followed through.

A Texas couple was arrested after leaving a 4-year-old child in a vehicle while they ate at a sports bar Saturday.

The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing at the same school.

One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro, Ky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved