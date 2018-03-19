Cedarhurst Hosts SIU Photography Exhibition

The exhibition, which got its start in 1993, runs through April 29 in the center's Beal Grand Corridor Gallery. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Carbondale students and faculty photographs are on display at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon.

The 2018 exhibition, "The Influence of Tradition in Contemporary Photography," features work from undergraduate and graduate students and faculty within the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.

The exhibition, which got its start in 1993, runs through April 29 in the center's Beal Grand Corridor Gallery.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but admission to the gallery is $5, except on Thursdays, when you can get in for free.

The works on display include photographs by students across a varying range of experience levels.

It's special because it allows students to show their images in a regional arts center.

The 34-piece exhibition is comprised of work from 31 students and three faculty members.

