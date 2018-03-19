SEMO holds first 2018 Spring football practice

Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.

This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.

Coach Tuke talked says his team will be stressing a lot of technique work over the next several weeks. But it all starts with a love for the game.

"I say if you have a bad Monday you need to blame yourself, there ain't anybody who can take this smile from me,” said Coach Tuke. “I enjoyed this day, everybody stayed healthy, lets get to the film tomorrow."

How competitive can these practices be?

"These practices are pretty competitive,” said Sr. Linebacker Devin Alexander. “We try to go hard every day, our ultimate goal is to win and this is preparing us to win, if the offense does there thing and we do our thing we can have a complete team."

"I like how close we are as a family and our bond is building, getting closer and closer we have the same goals, moving to the same direction, I feel were building every day,” said Sr. Running Back Marquis Terry.

SEMO will wrap up Spring practice with the Spring game on April 14 at Houck Stadium.

