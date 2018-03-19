Amtrak ends discounts to students, AAA members and raises age requirements for seniors

Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.

According to the Washington Post, These discounts were discontinued earlier this year as part of a shift in strategy for the passenger rail service as it attempts to mirror pricing strategies used in other modes of transportation.

Amtrak is aiming to restructure its fare system to make up for potential cut funds from government programs and provide a better rail service.

For more on this story click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.