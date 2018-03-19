Shoe drive kicks off at Southeast Missouri State University

The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Student volunteers from Southeast Missouri State University are now taking new and used shoes at the non-profit's first on-campus donation site at the athletic parking lot.

Soles 4 Souls delivers footwear to people in poverty around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

A local coordinator says our region has donated more than 41,000 pairs of shoes since 2011.

"I think it's just such a tangible thing that you know I'm giving literally the shoes off my feet to go into the trailer and someone else is just going to have their day made," said Cheryl Reinagel, Coordinator for Soles 4 Souls. "It's a week that I only see the good in people, and that is really a nice place to be here. With all these shoes that come in the door and if it's raining or windy that is no going to stop us."

You can drop off shoes on campus weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m.

Soles 4 Souls is also accepting donations at Health Point Fitness and Marcy's Planet Shoes during normal business hours.

