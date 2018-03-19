Truck crashes into building in Paducah, KY after driver claims medical issue

The driver may have had a medical issue (Source: Paducah PD)

A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.

Police claim the driver may have passed out after choking. The driver crashed into the Music Zone building in the 2800 block of Maryland Street.

The driver told police he was in the right hand of Lone Oak Rd. when he began choking and possibly lost consciousness.

The pickup hit a suburban, ran off the road into the parking lot of Bank's Market, and hit a utility pole. The truck then crossed Maryland St. and crashed into the Music Zone building running through a wall inside the building before coming to a rest in the back.

The driver, Edward Travis of Paducah, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Paducah inspectors were called to look at the damage and access damage to the building.

