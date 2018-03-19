First of three SIU student purchased planes to arrive at airport

A Piper train is expected to arrive in Murphysboro (Source: KFVS)

The first of three Piper trainer planes is expected to arrive at 9 a.m. at Southern Illinois Airport on March 20, according to SIU Carbondale.

The planes were bought with funds from student fees. They will replace five older Cessna and retractable gear planes from the 1970s and 80s.

The other two planes are expected to arrive within the next two weeks.

The airport was located at 556 North Airport Rd. in Murphysboro.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.