Russell Bucklew set for execution in MO

Missouri is getting ready for its first execution in more than a year.

Russell Bucklew is on death row for a murder in Cape Girardeau County that dates back to the 1990's.

Bucklew is scheduled to die by lethal injection on March 20 for killing a former girlfriend's boyfriend back in 1996.

But, his attorney has argued for years that Bucklew faces a "gruesome and painful" execution due to a medical condition that weakens his blood vessels.

Bucklew was moments away from execution in May 2014 when the U.S. Supreme Court halted it amid concerns about Bucklew's medical condition.

Bucklew's appeals suggest if the execution is carried out, the state should use lethal gas instead of an injection. Missouri law still lists gas as an option, but the state no longer has a gas chamber and has not used the method since 1965.

Lt. Eric Friedrich, who worked the case in 1996, said they are ready to see justice served.

"You know I think about the pain that he inflicted you know on the Sanders family and the pain that he inflicted on Stephanie Pruitt and what her life was like thereafter, I think this chapter needs to close and I think it needs to happen tomorrow night," said Friedrich.

But, we could see a repeat of what happened 2014 in Bucklew's case.

Bucklew's attorney Cheryl Pilate told Heartland News they filed a petition and an application a or stay, both are being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court and they could make a decision at any time up until the execution.

