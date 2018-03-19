WATCH: IL Primary Election Breakdown

Voters turned out for the Illinois primary election on Tuesday, March 20.

You can click here to check the election results.

Here to discuss the results as they came in, we had a four-person panel hosted by Carly O'Keefe.

The panel included Ron Deedrick, former Illinois Senate Communications Staff and current Local Government Affairs Director Illinois Realtors; and Jak Tichenor, host of public media's "Illinois Lawmakers" series.

They were joined by Dr. Rick Althaus, a professor of political science at Southeast Missouri State University, and former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder.

You can click here to read the Illinois Primary election voter guide and click here for the Heartland Races voter guide.

