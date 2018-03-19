Union County Deputy recognized for 2017 drug arrest

Union County Deputy Josh Schildknecht has been recognized for his work on a 2017 traffic stop that ended in two drug sentences. (Source: Union County Sheriff's Department)

Union County Deputy Josh Schildknecht has been recognized for his work on a 2017 traffic stop that ended in two drug sentences.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Department, Schildknecht responded to a call on Old Cape Road in rural Jonesboro about an ATV on the roadway in January 2017.

After stopping the driver of the ATV, Schildknecht received information about possible drug activity and obtained a search warrant for a motorhome parked just off the road. The search ended with finding methamphetamine, cannabis, five firearms and cash. Two offenders were sentenced to prison. The seized drug money went to Union County's anti-drug program.

Sheriff Harvel recognized Deputy Schildknecht’s extraordinary efforts which “led to the apprehension of a dangerous individual and the seizure of drugs and guns that would have directly affected the safety of the community” and noted that Schildknecht’s actions “reflect the highest standard of conduct for the Law Enforcement Profession and brings great credit to the Union County Sheriff’s Office”.

State’s Attorney Edmonds added that “Deputy Schildknecht’s quick thinking and decisive actions led to a significant quantity of drugs, drug money and illegal guns coming off our streets and to the sentencing of two drug dealers to prison. He and the entire Union County Sheriff’s Office deserve credit for a job well done.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.