Police standoff with wanted suspect over in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
He was led away in handcuffs. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) He was led away in handcuffs. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
Police were in a standoff situation in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It ended shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 19.

Officers had guns drawn  in the 700 block of Sprigg Street.

The suspect surrendered to police. He was led away in handcuffs. 

Sgt. Rick Schmidt said the man was a wanted suspect. 

