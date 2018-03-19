Police standoff with wanted suspect over in Cape Girardeau, MO

He was led away in handcuffs. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

Police were in a standoff situation in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It ended shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 19.

Officers had guns drawn in the 700 block of Sprigg Street.

The suspect surrendered to police. He was led away in handcuffs.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt said the man was a wanted suspect.

