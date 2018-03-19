Rubber duck race in Union City, TN

At 1:00 p.m. the ducks will race and if you happen to have a lucky duck, you might win some very nice prizes! (Source: Discovery Park of America)

Discovery Park of America and Final Flight Outfitters have teamed up to raise money for the Kirkland Memorial Scholarship Fund in a unique way.

Saturday, March 24, the first 500 people to enter the park can purchase a rubber duck for $10 plus tax. The purchase of this duck grants them free admission into the park. All proceeds will go to the Kirkland Memorial Scholarship Fund which helps underprivileged schools bring student field trips to the park.

At 1 p.m. the ducks will race and if you happen to have a lucky duck, you might win some very nice prizes!

Final Flight has donated a Pelican 20 Quart Elite Tennessee cooler, a pair of Weaver Buck Commander binoculars, a Hard Core Run-N-Gunner layout blind and many other great prizes.

Each duck will be numbered and owners are invited to cheer their little yellow duck along the waterway during the race. A “Leader Board” will be kept and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the race.

This is the second year that Discovery Park and Final Flight have provided this fund-raiser for the scholarship fund, which provides scholarships to up to ten schools each year.

“Schools from throughout the region apply for scholarship money through the Kirkland Memorial Scholarship Fund each year,” said Education Director, Polly Brasher. “We are thrilled to join with Final Flight in offering this fun opportunity for the public to contribute in this manner,” she added.

Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, TN.

You can see the complete 2018 Calendar of Events, including upcoming educational and entertaining events, by visiting the website at www.discoveryparkofamerica.com.

The park is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is a unique blend of history, science, architecture, art and fun.

